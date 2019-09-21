Kutztown pulls away from Gannon, wins 35-10

Sports

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown pulled away from Gannon in the second half and won 35-10 in a PSAC crossover game at Andre Reed Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Golden Bears improved to 3-0 this season.

The two teams played a low-scoring game in the first quarter, with KU leading 7-0 after the first period. KU then led 14-3 at the half.

To start the second half, Kutztown's offense scored a touchdown on just three plays. Then less than one minute later KU forced a Gannon fumble, recovered it, and then punched it in a few players later for the touchdown. Kutztown led 28-3 early in the third quarter and cruised from there.

Collin DiGalbo led the Golden Bear offense. The redshirt-senior passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the 98 rushing yards and three rushing scores he totaled.

Kutztown opens PSAC East play next week when they visit new conference member, Shepherd, on Sept. 28. The game is set for a noon start.

