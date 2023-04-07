KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown playing host to Shepherd on Friday afternoon in a PSAC showdown. The Golden Bears edging their visitors, 9-8. The win pulling the Golden Bears to the .500 mark in conference play.
A complete comeback effort for the Golden Bears in this one, recording four-runs in the eighth inning to grab the lead. Mitchell Peers driving in the go-ahead run in the win.
Leading the way on the day for the Golden Bears, Antonio Rossillo who finished 3-for-5 from the plate with three RBIs.
Kutztown improves to 18-12 overall on the season, 5-5 in conference play.