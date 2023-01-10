KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown men's basketball team sits in a tie for fourth, at 4-3 in PSAC East play. Over half the conference sits at 4-3 in PSAC play, setting up for a wild second half of the season.
The Golden Bears entered the 2022-23 season with little experience as a group playing together. Several players stepping into new roles and having to battle through the growing pains that come with it.
Even with all that said, the Golden Bears are in a position to make a second half run and try to get atop the PSAC East standings. At the very least, make the push to get better seeding in the conference tournament.
This is a squad that knows their best basketball is still ahead of them in this season.