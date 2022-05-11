KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The NCAA Division II softball tournament gets underway on Thursday. Kutztown hosting the Atlantic Regional as the top-seed once again.
The Golden Bears entering play fresh off a PSAC title. This is a group that knows the job is far from finished, even with one trophy ready for the case.
Aside from the team honors, several Golden Bears were recognized for their seasons with individual awards. Head coach, Judy Lawes earned her second straight, East Coach of the Year honors.
Among the players, Bridget Bailey was named the Easts top pitcher for the season, and five Golden Bears were named to the PSAC first team.