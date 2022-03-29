KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown wrapping up their non-conference schedule on the softball diamond, Tuesday afternoon. The Golden Bears handling Jefferson, 15-2 at home.
The Golden Bears bats staying red-hot in their final tune-up game before PSAC play begins. They brought home seven runs through two innings of play, to put this one away early on.
Kate Ostaszewski finished the game with five RBIs, and on the mound, Bridget Bailey struck out nine batters over five innings of work.
The Golden Bears swept the doubleheader with a 8-0 win in the second game. KU is 16-8 heading into conference play.