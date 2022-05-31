LEBANON, Pa. - District III-3A softball title being decided on Tuesday afternoon. Kutztown bringing home the gold with a 6-1 win over Susquenita.
The Cougars breaking an early 1-1 tie in the second inning with a two-run single from Sammy Furst, and they would never look back. The following two innings the Cougars would add four more runs.
After an early run giving up, Makayla Drey bounced back in the circle to shut down the Susquenita bats.
Kutztown will be the top-seed from the District III in the upcoming PIAA-3A tournament.