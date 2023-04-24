READING, Pa. - Some cross-divisional softball in Berks County as Kutztown visits Berks Catholic.
In the top of the second inning, Ashley Noecker got the Cougars on the board with a double off the fence to plate Courtney Dietrich with the first run of the game. Two innings later with the visitors now leading 3-0, pitcher Brianna Bauscher tacks on four more with a grand slam and a 7-0 lead.
Kayley Walls helped the Saints claw back into it with a two-run single but Kutztown (11-3) hands Berks Catholic their second loss by a score of 8-6.