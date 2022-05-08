QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown softball team rallied to defeat Mercyhurst on Sunday at Veterans Park and capture their first PSAC championship since 2013.
Trailing 4-0, the Golden Bears (37-13) tied the game with a four-run fifth inning highlighted by RBI hits from Kate Ostaszewski and Brianna Stocklin. Ostaszewski put Kutztown in front with an RBI single in the sixth and Jenna Lipowski followed with a two-run single to provide some insurance.
Junior Sarah Harvey pitched 2-2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. The 24th-ranked Golden Bears await the NCAA Division II softball selection show where the field will be revealed on Monday morning.