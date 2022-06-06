MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown used some small ball to put up some big numbers and defeat Neumann-Goretti 12-1 in PIAA Class 3A softball game on Monday at Lyons Field.
Sadie Mertz opened the game with a bunt and came around to score on an overthrow as the Cougars took a 3-0 lead after one inning.
Kutztown would add four more runs in the second with two scoring on a single by Samantha Furst. The Cougars would end things early with a mercy rule win in five innings.
A matchup with District 4 champion Lewisburg is up next on Thursday.