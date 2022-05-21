KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown softball team saw their impressive 40-win season come to an end on Saturday with a 9-5 loss to Seton Hill in the NCAA Division III Softball Super Regional at North Campus Field.
Resuming a game that had been suspended on Friday, the Griffins stretched a 4-3 advantage to 9-3 in the fifth and sixth innings. The Golden Bears (40-15) got a two-run home run from Jenna Lipowski in the top of the seventh but it was not enough to prevent Seton Hill from advancing.
The Griffins move on to the Division III College World Series in Denver where they will face Auburn Montgomery at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.