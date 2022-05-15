KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The dates and times for the NCAA Division II Softball Atlantic Super Regional hosted by Kutztown have been set for the Golden Bears showdown with Seton Hill.
The best-of-three series will begin on Thursday at 1 p.m. on North Campus Field. Game two is scheduled to take place at the same time on Friday with a third and deciding game to follow, if necessary.
Both teams went a perfect 3-0 in their regional pod. Seton Hill enters the Super Regional with a 39-10 record> Kutztown is has won nine in a row and sports a 40-13 ledger.