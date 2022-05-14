KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown softball team received some solid pitching and clutch hitting to win the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region pod with a 2-0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday at North Campus Field.
Senior Amber Brugger scattered five hits and allowed only one runner past second base to earn the victory as the Golden Bears (40-13) extended their winning streak to nine games.
Sophomore Brianna Hughes delivered the big hit with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The blast scored Kate Ostaszewski who had led off the frame with a double.
Kutztown will host Seton Hill in the Atlantic Super Regional next week with game dates and times to be announced.