KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University softball team, picked second in the East in the PSAC preseason poll, is excited for the prospects an experienced squad brings.
Coming off of a 33-win season that included hosting the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament, the Golden Bears welcome back nearly everyone. Kutztown is off to a 14-8 start that included a pair of wins over then-No. 24 West Liberty during their southern swing.
"We have a lot of returners coming back," said first baseman Jenna Lipowski. "Actually we have everyone back, and plus we have freshman coming in and some of the freshman are bringing some good aspects to the team."
Lipowski leads Kutztown with 20 RBI and outfielder Brianna Hughes has slugged a team-high five home run. Kate Ostaszewski, a middle infielder, sports a .351 batting average - tops in a deep batting order.