KUTZTOWN, Pa. - PSAC Softball Champion Kutztown not only qualified for the NCAA Division II postseason, but they will be hosting a regional bracket as the top seed in the Atlantic Region.
The No. 24 Golden Bears will welcome Fairmont State, Mercyhurst and West Virginia Wesleyan to North Campus Field on Thursday. Kutztown (37-13) will face Fairmont State (22-24) at 11 a.m. followed by Mercyhurst (32-14) against West Virginia Wesleyan (36-16-1).
The double-elimination tournament will continue through the weekend with a region winner scheduled to be crowned on Sunday.