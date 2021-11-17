KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown men's and women's basketball hosting a doubleheader on Wednesday night.
On the men's side, the Golden Bears squared off with Jefferson. A scoreless final minute of play allowed the Rams to hang on for the win, 77-76,. The Golden Bears are still searching for their first win this season.
Wesley Butler led all scorers with 24, pacing the Golden Bears offense in the effort. Jalen Bryant was the only other Kutztown player with double figures, finishing with 11.
The women's game, Kutztown knocking off Adelphi, 60-49. The Golden Bears improving their record to 4-2 on the early season.
It was Rylee Derr leading the way offensively for the Golden Bears, finishing with 17 points in the win. Derr not the only Golden Bear with double figures, Zara Zerman and Casey Remolde each finished with 11.
Next games up, the men's team hosts Penn State Berks, and the women's team will host Jefferson on Saturday.