KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Rylee Derr scored five of her game-high 25 points in overtime as Kutztown defeated upset-minded Mercyhurst 73-68 at Keystone Arena.
It capped off a historic night for Derr, as the Lititz, Pa. native became the program's all-time leading scorer midway through the first quarter when her three-point field goal pushed her past the 1,623 mark set by Melissa McQuade (2007-11).
The Lakers sought to spoil the night, however, as they rallied from a 13-point deficit to tie the contest in regulation. Kutztown (15-3, 8-1) would respond in the extra five minutes to earn their ninth straight win - the second longest streak in program history.
In the nightcap, the Kutztown men got 23 points from freshman guard Jalen Bryant to put a scare into seventh-ranked Mercyhurst before falling 79-71.
Aidan Reichert scored 21 points and the Lakers outscored Kutztown 49-40 in the second half to improve to 14-2.
The Bears, losers of five straight, host West Chester on Monday.