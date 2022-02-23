KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown mens and women's basketball teams swept the doubleheader at home against Bloomsburg. The Lady Golden Bears securing the PSAC East division title.
The Lady Golden Bears ran away with their win over the Huskies, 64-43. KU held a 31-13 lead at halftime en route to the win.
Abbey Hearn led all scorers with 20 points in the win, Naia Pulliam was second in scoring for the Golden Bears with 12 points. KU will enter the upcoming PSAC tournament as the top seed in the East.
On the men's side, the Golden Bears won their second straight game with an 86-68 win over the Huskies.
Robert Tucker and Michael Smith led the way for the Golden Bears in scoring. Smith finished with 19, tied for a game-high, and Tucker had 18 in the win.
KU mounting quite the second half comeback for the win, much of it coming in the latter half of the second half of this one.