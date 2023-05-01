KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Golden Bears swept Shippensburg on senior day to secure a top-three seed in the upcoming PSAC Championships.
Game one, the Golden Bears with a stellar performance in the field and at the pate with a, 5-2 win. Haley Gravish pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowing just two runs.
Bottom of the first, Gravish helping her cause with an RBI single to open the scoring. Two innings later, the Golden Bears continued to pull away, Kristin Geesy with a two-run single for the, 4-0 lead.
With the doubleheader sweep, the Golden Bears secured the three-seed in the upcoming PSAC Championships.