KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University men's and women's basketball teams swept Slippery Rock in a PSAC basketball doubleheader at Keystone Arena on Friday night. The men's team defeated SRU, 94-84, and the women's team took a 69-56 win over the Rock.
The win is the third in the last four games for the KU men and the fourth straight victory for the Kutztown women's basketball team.
Wesley Butler led all scorers with 26 points for Kutztown while Rylee Derr had a team-high 22 points for the Golden Bears in the win for the women's team.
Both squads host Edinboro on Saturday night.