KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown hosting Bloomsburg in a doubleheader on Wednesday night. The visiting Huskies pulling off the sweep over the Golden Bears.
In the men's contest, the Golden Bears gave up an 11-point lead down the stretch, and the Huskies earn their first win, 86-78. That marks the fifth straight loss for Kutztown.
Josh Samec on fire from deep, helping lead to his team-high 23 for the Golden Bears in the effort. Matt Bengel leading all scorers with 25 for the Huskies in the win.
On the women's side, the Golden Bears suffered their second loss of the week, 66-52.
The Golden Bears were led by Zara Zerman, who finished with 17 points in the effort. On the other side, Emma Gochnauer would lead all scorers with 23 in the Huskies win.
Kutztown suffers its third straight loss, dropping to 7-6 in PSAC East play.