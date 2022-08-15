KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown enter the 2022 fall season ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Division II preseason football poll that was released earlier today.
The Golden Bears, the reigning PSAC champions, were 11-2 a year ago and reached the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
PSAC members Shepherd (8th), California (21st) and Slippery Rock (23rd) were also ranked in the top 25 in the voting of the 30 coaches that comprise the poll. Defending Division II National Champion Ferris State was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the poll.
Kutztown opens the season on September 3 at Assumption.