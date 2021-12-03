KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown gears up for the quarterfinals in the NCAA Division II football playoffs. The Golden Bears will hit the road for this contest against a familiar foe, Shepherd University.
During their meeting earlier this year, the Golden Bears came out on top over Shepherd, 37-29. The stakes are much higher this time around.
Kutztown will look to its defense, as it has for much of the playoffs. Currently the Golden Bears defensive unit is ranked 10th in the nation for scoring.
This Golden Bears team is ready to keep pressing forward. Head coach Jim Clements continuing to push his group to new heights, now has the chance to bring home their first Super Regional Championship.
Clements has his players backs and they got his, plenty of chemistry in the locker room that has translated to wins on the field.