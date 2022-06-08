KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown continues their trek back toward the PIAA title game, a place they haven't been since 2002. The long wait just added motivation to a group that wants to write their own history.
The Cougars kept it going from their District title, taking down Neumann Goretti in the opening round of the PIAA-3A tournament, 12-1 in five innings.
This is a group that is focused on the task at hand each round, not looking too far ahead. Veteran leadership on this team has helped to keep the focus limited to just one game, but that doesn't mean they aren't confident in their ability to win a PIAA title.
Kutztown will face Lewisburg on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round.