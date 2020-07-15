KUTZTOWN, Pa. - It has been officially confirmed by the commissioner of the PSAC that Fall sports will be suspended for the 2020 season. This due to the health and well being of the conference's student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kutztown University Director of Athletics, Greg Bamberger weighed in on the suspension of the Fall season, calling it difficult but the right thing to do. Bamberger feels for the athletes who might lose out on their season.
The suspension does not mean that the Fall sports seasons are cancelled entirely. The president's and director's are hopeful and will be looking to move those Fall sports to the Spring season.