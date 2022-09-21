KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University hits the turf on Saturday against fifth ranked Shepherd. These two teams very familiar with each other a season ago, last meeting in the NCAA Elite Eight.
The Golden Bears were winners a week ago against Mercyhurst, having to come from behind to pull out the win.
Two Golden Bears helped to lead a runaway train on the ground, Darryl Davis McNeil and Jordan Davis combining for 232 yards.
A rematch looming this Saturday, the Golden Bears will have to be at their best to knock off the rams. Having been knocked out by a hail mary in the NCAA Playoffs, the Golden Bears will be out for a bit of redemption.