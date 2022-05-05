QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown playing two on Thursday, not a bad thing. The Golden Bears rallying in the final two innings to move past Mercyhurst and into the PSAC title game.
The Golden Bears scored eight runs between the sixth and seventh inning for the 9-5 win.
Mercyhurst held a four-run lead heading into the sixth inning, 5-4. Kate Ostaszewski launched a three-run home run to cut the deficit down to just on run.
Later, in the seventh inning, the Golden Bears grabbed the lead for good. Brianna Stocklin tied the game up with an RBI double. Hanna Auvil and Jenna Lipowski giving KU the lead and adding to it later in the frame.
Kutztown will await to see who they play in Saturday's PSAC title game.