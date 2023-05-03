QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown softball opened up PSAC Tournament play against Mercyhurst in Quakertown on Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Bears with a solid performance to start things off winning, 7-4.
Opening inning and the Golden Bears would open the scoring, Sarah Harvey with an RBI double for the early, 1-0 lead. In the third, Harvey would send one well over the fence for her second and third RBIs of the game, 3-0.
Quite the response from the Lakers in the bottom half of the third with three straight home runs to grab a, 4-3 lead. But, that's all the runs they would get on the day.
Golden Bears right back to work at the plate, Kate Ostaszewski with a grand slam to put her squad ahead for good.
Five total home runs were hit during the opening round contest.