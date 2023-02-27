KUTZTOWN, Pa. - In a first round PSAC women's basketball matchup, Kutztown placed four players in double figures to defeat Lock Haven on Monday at Keystone Arena.
Casey Remolde led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds as the Golden Bears built an 11-point halftime lead. Abbey Hearn added 13 points off the bench and Naia Pulliam and Zara Zerman chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Kutztown moves on to face second-seed Shippensburg on the road Wednesday. The teams split a pair of contests during the regular season.