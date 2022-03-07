INDIANAPOLIS - The Kutztown University women's basketball team is heading to the NCAA Division II tournament for just the second time in program history, the NCAA announced on Sunday night.
The Golden Bears, who last qualified in 1996, earned an at-large berth and the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Region. They will play No. 6 seed Charleston (WV) in a first round game on Friday at Glenville State, which captured the tournament's top overall seed.
Kutztown posted a school-record 26 wins and were the PSAC East champions before bowing out of the league tournament in the semifinal round.