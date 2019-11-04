KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown women's basketball team shared their divisional crown last season and advanced to the PSAC championship. The Golden Bears are looking to do it all over again.
KU was picked as the favorite to win the PSAC East in the 2019-20 as the Golden Bears have a strong returning group of players this winter.
Head coach Janet Malouf has tested her team early with preseason contests against a pair of Division l teams, Penn State and Iona. Kutztown will be on the road for the first few weeks of the season, so the team will be battle tested early.