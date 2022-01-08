EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Kutztown University women's basketball team continued their winning ways with a 58-40 victory at East Stroudsburg University.
After falling behind 14-12 early in the second quarter, the Golden Bears finished the frame on a 13-0 run to seize a double-digit lead at halftime. The run was sparked by a pair of three-point field goals from senior Rylee Derr and another from Alexis Smith.
Derr led a balanced Kutztown (12-3, 5-1) attack with 13 points while Smith and Zara Zerman chipped in with 10 apiece. It is the sixth straight victory for the Golden Bears who suffered their last loss all the way back on Dec. 3.
East Stroudsburg drops to 1-9 on the season and 0-7 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Ryan Weise scored 11 points to lead the Warriors.