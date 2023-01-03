KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Damar Hamlin, the Bills' defensive back who suffered a tragic injury in the first quarter of their contest with Cincinnati, comes from the state of Pennsylvania.
Hamlin was a star player on the 2015 Pittsburgh Central Catholic team that defeated Parkland in the PIAA-4A title game.
One man in attendance that night covering the game, C.J. Hemerly. At the time, Hemerly was covering the game for the Lehigh Valley Press, and he can recall several big plays and hits made by Hamlin that day.
Following the game, Hemerly interviewed Hamlin after his teams win and his brilliant performance.
Now, Hemerly works as the Assistant Sports Information Director at Kutztown University, the alma mater of his cousin, Andre Reed. The ties to the Bills run deep for Hemerly.