KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University softball team is 16-4, and part of the reason for the stellar season so far is pitcher Bridget Bailey. Bailey went 4-0 last week to capture her third straight PSAC East Pitcher of the Week award.
The junior is now 8-0 overall on the season following another solid stretch of outings. During her latest streak she allowed just eight runs through 25 innings, and she doesn't take all the credit for this. Bailey acknowledging the work of her teammates defense behind her.
In nine starts this season Bailey has allowed only 19 runs, 17 of them earned, she currently holds a 1.89 ERA.
With all the success and weekly awards captured, Bailey mentions she is just thankful to be getting this opportunity after having the 2020 season cut short.