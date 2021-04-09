KUTZTOWN, Pa. - After splitting a doubleheader at Shippensburg on Thursday, Kutztown returned home looking to sweep the Raiders. Things would go the way of the Raiders on Friday though, as the visitors swept the Golden Bears.
The Golden Bears could only muster four total runs between both games on Friday afternoon at the North Campus Field. Game one the Raiders won handily, 11-2.
Shippensburg took a commanding 7-0 lead through two innings of play. Kutztown would get two runs back in the fourth thanks to a solo home run by Jenna Lipowski and a RBI single from Sarah Harvey.
Game two was much of the same from both teams, the Raiders again running away it, 8-2. The Raiders jumped out to a four-run lead heading into the home half of the second inning and never looked back.
Kutztown would chip away at the early deficit with an Alyssa Donato solo home run in the second inning. They wouldn't score again until the bottom of the sixth, when the Raiders had already made it 8-1.
The Golden Bears head to Mansfield on Monday for their next set of games.