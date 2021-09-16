KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Cougars are coming off a record setting performance in week three, setting a school record for points scored with 76. Also the highest marked reached in the county since 1951.
The Cougars seem to have a pep in their step this season, sitting at 2-1 with league foe Twin Valley next on the schedule.
This new spark has given Larry Chester's team a sense of confidence, and plenty of support from the community. Chester's team knows the more wins and solid games they can pile up, the more that confidence will grow.