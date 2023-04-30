Today

Cloudy and increasingly breezy with periods of rain redeveloping. The rain may be locally heavy at times and some localized flooding can't entirely be ruled out, especially to the south.

Tonight

Periods of rain, locally heavy early, tapering off overnight. Remaining breezy with some late clearing expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few scattered rain showers still possible, but not nearly as wet as the weekend.