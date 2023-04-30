Kutztown's Jerry Kapp and Lafayette's Malik him will try to navigate the undrafted free agent route to making an NFL roster. Kapp, a wide receiver, signed with the New York Jets and Hamm, a defensive end has an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens.
Kapp, a Boyertown graduate, had nibe touchdowns last season for the Golden Bears. He finished with 22 total for his career and had nearly 2200 yards receiving - in the top 4 in Kutztown history in both categories.
It is a homecoming, of sorts, for Hamm who is a Baltimore native that played prep football for Baltimore City College. Hamm is a two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year who finished his career as the Leopards all-time sack leader with 32.