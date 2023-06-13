NEWVILLE, Pa. - Kutztown's run to a PIAA title came up one game short on Tuesday, falling to Mount Union, 5-2.
The Cougars found themselves in a hole and they couldn't climb out of it. Falling behind, 2-0 Mount Union in the fifth and they would add one run with a solo shot in the inning.
They would tack on two more runs before the Cougars would get on the board. Colin Diehl singled up the middle to drive in the first run of the game for the Cougars. Trying to keep the rally going, Ashton Dunn with a follow-up RBI of his own.
The bats would go quiet after that for the Cougars, as their fine season comes to a close.