Kutztown once again found its way back to the District III-3A semifinal, but it was not the result they were looking for in 2023. The Cougars falling to Susquenita, 20-9 in six innings.
The Cougars kept this one close early on, after falling behind 6-0 they began to mount a comeback. Samantha Furst would cut the deficit down to four in the third.
Later in the inning, Felicia Oldt would bring Furst home on a shot to left, getting the Cougars within two runs of the Lady Hawks.
In the fourth, that would all change and the Lady Hawks would take over this game. Kutztown finishes the season with an impressive, 17-5 record.