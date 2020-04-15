JONESTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown women's basketball junior guard Zoe Zerman has put away the basketball for a sewing machine during this time at home.
With the impact of the coronavirus all around the country, Zerman has found a way to help those around her since being removed for Kutztown's campus. She has been making masks for family and friends around her community.
Zerman took up the hobby of sewing back in high school, and dug out the gear after returning home. It's kept her busy during a time when she'd normally still be seeing her teammates in the gym. She felt it was only right to give back to the community during this time.