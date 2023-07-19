KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Hyper Racing 600 Speedweek has come to Action Track USA in Kutztown. Wednesday nights races featuring a big name in the 600's, Kyle Busch.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion getting in a little dirt track warm-ups before the big race at Pocono Raceway this weekend.
Busch currently sits in fifth for the Cup standings this season. He's already captured three checkered flags for the year, putting on a dominant display in his first season with Richard Childress Racing.
Races are set to get underway around 6:15PM.