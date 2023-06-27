LONG POND, Pa. - Pocono Raceway is gearing up for its annual NASCAR race weekend set for late July. Even though its a month away, the drivers have the 'Tricky Triangle' on their minds.
Kyle Busch is a four-time winner at Pocono, with much of his success coming in the last six seasons.
The nickname 'Tricky Triangle' was dubbed for good reason. Busch commenting on how to attack the race track, with each corner being vastly through turns one, two and three. Clearly the plan of attack for Busch has paid off in recent years.
Still a month out, the two-time Cup Series champion is currently ranking in the top-5 of the 2023 standings.