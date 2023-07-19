KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Action Track USA playing host to Hyper Racing 600 Speedweeks on Wednesday night. A familiar name with racing fans was in attendance, Kyle Busch.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took to the dirt track in the 600 series as a little warm-up to the big race at Pocono Raceway this weekend.
Busch qualified for the A-main race following his first run of the night, but didn't finish the race later in the night, He was involved in a wreck that knocked him out of the event.
Damon Paul would end up winning the event later on, and Sheldon Creed, an Xfinity Series driver came in eighth.