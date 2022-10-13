BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A late season turn of events taking place at Bethlehem Catholic on Thursday night. Head football coach, Kyle Haas has resigned from his position.
The Golden Hawks are currently 4-3 on the season, as their meeting with a resurgent Parkland team looms this weekend.
Haas is 6-10 through 16 games as the Golden Hawks head coach. Prior to his time in Bethlehem, he spent three seasons in Northampton helping to lead the Konkrete Kids to consecutive successful seasons.
Taking over in Haas' absence is Chuck Sonon, who has spent time as the head coach at Becahi before.
Families of the school and program were informed of the sudden change at the top of the football program via an email from the principal, Luke Wilde. The letter citing personal matters as the reason for Haas' resignation.