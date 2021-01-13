FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Kyle Martin Junior has already earned some international awards, capturing six silver medals for team USA at the Junior Pan Am games when he was 14 years old. Martin Jr. has much loftier goals set for himself now as he continues his weight lifting journey.
Proud of his time with Team USA during the Junior Pan Am games, Martin Jr. aspires to reach Worlds and then the Olympics.
With the COVID-19 pandemic playing its role in the sports world, weight lifting competitions have shifted to a more virtual format. Martin Jr. currently has been. in training for the American Open. This meet will be his chance to qualify for Worlds.
Martin Jr.'s love for lifting started when he was seven years old, he captured his first national title when he was 11. He now trains at Garage Strength gym located in Fleetwood.