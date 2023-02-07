PHOENIX, Pa. - Super Bowl 57 features some local flair on both sides of the field. For the Philadelphia Eagles, starting linebacker Kyzir White was once a standout at Emmaus High School.
White was signed in the offseason by the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal. Just the second team White has played with, having spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team that drafted him in the fourth round back in 2018.
This season has been a special one for White, making a bit of a homecoming, playing just over an hour away from where he grew into the football player he is today.
For the Eagles linebacker, it's been nice to be close to family again and play for his "hometown" team. As for the moment, media night helped to make the Super Bowl start to truly feel real.