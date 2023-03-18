TULSA, Okla. - The Lehigh Valley had a pair of wrestlers representing the region in the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships on Saturday evening at the BOK Center.
Both Sammy Sasso and Mikey Labriola had to settled for second, however, as they lost in the finals at 149 and 174, respectively.
Ohio State's Sasso, a two-time PIAA state champion while wrestling at Nazareth, lost 4-2 to Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis who became a four-time National Champion. Nebraska's Labriola, a two-time PIAA champion at Bethlehem Catholic, ran into Penn State's powerful Carter Starocci and the undefeated top seed earned a fall in 2:46.
Sasso is a four-time All-American for the Buckeyes and Labriola is one of the rare five-time All-Americans with the benefit of a COVID year.