The coronavirus pandemic put the sports world on pause for weeks. Now as states begin to resume some activities, so do certain sports leagues. At the high school and collegiate levels, the entire spring sports seasons were canceled amid safety concerns with COVID-19. The lack of contests doesn't just affect the student-athletes, but also the officials as well.
The officials have those same motivation and desires as the players. They enjoy the game just as much. Economically, the lack of games also means missing out on paychecks too for officials.
For many, they miss being out on the fields and didn't realize how much they would miss it until it actually happened.