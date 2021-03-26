NEWARK, N.J. - Tanner Laczynski recorded a hat trick as the he led the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Devils on Friday night. With the win the Phantoms improved to 9-3-2 this season.
Laczynski's final score of the game was a short-handed goal with 11 minutes left in the contest. That tally put the Phantoms back on top and was the eventual game-winner.
Alex Lyon was in net for the Phantoms and recorded 33 saves in the win. The Devils took 35 shots to the Phantoms' 30.
The two teams are slated to face off again on Saturday night, this time at the PPL Center.