PALMERTON, Pa. - An impressive season for Palmerton up to this point, one of the only undefeated girls basketball teams left in District XI at 13-0.
The Lady Blue Bombers have higher aspirations than an undefeated season. This group is chasing after a District XI-3A title that evaded them a season ago.
One of the keys to the Bombers success last season, Brianna Moore, is back and helping to lead the charge again. Moore commented on the teams Summer camp at Elizabethtown College as what helped them find this chemistry and confidence.
Palmerton will look to make it 14-0 on Thursday night when they take on Catasauqua.