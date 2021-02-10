LIVESTREAM
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to move in from the west by late this evening, continuing through the Thursday morning commute, before shifting east of the area by late morning. Although snow rates will not be particularly high, temperatures are expected to be below freezing, so roads and sidewalks are expected to become snow-covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Lady Blue Eagles off to an impressive start in the EPC
NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth girls' basketball team is still one of the best in the EPC, even with the delays and long breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Blue Eagles have started the season 6-0.
This season from the start until now has been unordinary, the preseason practices and workouts were limited, a pause in action occurred for three weeks, and the season itself has been condensed.
Those factors affecting all teams, but it still makes the strong start by the Lady Blue Eagles impressive. They will have a tough test on Thursday night when they take on Parkland High School.
Cloudy with some light snow developing, 2-4" south and west of the Lehigh Valley, a coating to 2" north and east.
Cloudy with some light snow developing, 2-4" south and west of the Lehigh Valley, a coating to 2" north and east.
Cloudy and cold with a bit of snow or flurries during the morning, followed by a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.
