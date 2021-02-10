Nazareth girls' basketball off to a strong start

NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth girls' basketball team is still one of the best in the EPC, even with the delays and long breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Blue Eagles have started the season 6-0. 
 
This season from the start until now has been unordinary, the preseason practices and workouts were limited, a pause in action occurred for three weeks, and the season itself has been condensed. 
 
Those factors affecting all teams, but it still makes the strong start by the Lady Blue Eagles impressive. They will have a tough test on Thursday night when they take on Parkland High School. 
 
 